Letter: Rotary Bottle Drive taking place now until Mar. 20

The puck has dropped on the start of the Morinville Rotary Club fundraising Bottle Drive in support of the Military Memorial Monument LAV lll project. The project will see a LAV lll installed in a memorial setting at the Morinville Leisure Center in the fall of 2021.

Raj, of the Morinville Bottle Depot, has also agreed to test extending his operations’ services for the fundraiser.

This bottle drive began on Monday, March 8th, through Saturday, March 20th. Supporters can bring their bags of bottles to the Morinville Depot, skip the line, and just pass off the bag to the staff, who will set aside for counting at a time that will not interrupt the customer flow. No need to wait.

On Saturday, March 20, a collection trailer and volunteers will be at the Sobey’s parking lot from 9 am until noon, as well as volunteers at the bottle depot to speed the process of unloading vehicles. There will also be a truck and trailer at the Rive Que Barre Arena on March 20th from 9 am until noon.

There will also be volunteers on the 20th canvassing neighbourhoods collecting towards the total.

Raj has been a supporter in the community on many projects. The record is just over $8,000.00. The Rotary Club is hoping to best this record in support of a great cause.

Questions can be e-mailed to aotway@telus.net