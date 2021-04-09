Statements on the passing of HRH Prince Philip

Below are several government leader statements of the passing of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip. Flags at Town hall are currently at half staff in recognition of the anniversary of Vimy Ridge. Morinville Online anticipates a lowering of flags for HRH Prince Philip at a later date when the province does.

Lt. Governor Lakhani

“My husband, Zaheer, and I join with our fellow Albertans in marking the passing of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness will long be remembered for the dignity, loyalty and sense of purpose that were clearly evident during his longstanding service to our province and nation.

“The Duke of Edinburgh made many visits to Alberta over the years. His Royal Highness joined Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in official tours to cities and towns across the province and also travelled here alone many times to take part in meetings and events related to the Commonwealth Study Conference, the World Wildlife Fund and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. Throughout these visits, it was abundantly clear that His Royal Highness shared Albertans’ great love of our province’s natural beauty, in general, and the Rocky Mountains in particular.

“Through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards program, His Royal Highness provided generations of young Albertans with valuable opportunities to develop their personal skills and assume leadership roles in their communities. While Albertans mourn the passing of His Royal Highness, we know that the Duke of Edinburgh’s legacy will continue on in the hearts and minds of all those who benefitted from that program and all those who were inspired by his tremendous commitment to service.

“On behalf of all Albertans, I extend deepest sympathy to Her Majesty the Queen and all members of the Royal Family.”

– Her Honour, the Honourable Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau



“It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh.

“A man of great service to others – first as a decorated naval officer and later as a dedicated leader in the areas of community engagement and philanthropy – the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights.

“Prince Philip maintained a special relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces and over the years became Colonel‑in‑Chief of six Canadian units. In 2011, he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

“The global program that bears his title – the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award – has helped empower millions of young people from all backgrounds to realize their greatest potential, and is but one example of his contributions to the social fabric of this country and the world. He was also the patron of more than forty organizations in Canada, including the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute and the Outward Bound Trust. During his last visit to Canada in April 2013, the Duke was named the first-ever Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada.

“Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others. He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen – a lifelong companion who was always at her side offering unfailing support as she carried out her duties.

“A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.”

Premier Jason Kenney



“I am saddened today to learn of the death of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh. Albertans join others Canadians, and all members of the Commonwealth, in mourning his passing.

“Prince Philip was a great friend of Alberta, visiting our province many times since his first visit with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1951.

“During these many visits, he met Albertans from diverse communities and walks of life, including students, artists, athletes, patients in hospital, veterans and members of First Nations, and was greeted by cheering crowds at events like the Calgary Stampede and the Commonwealth Games.

“His involvement with a great number of charitable organizations offered Albertans a shining example of public service. Since the 1960s, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards have inspired more than 500,000 young Canadians, among them thousands of Albertans, to personal achievements in community service, physical recreation, skills development and outdoor exploration.

“His Royal Highness served with distinction in the Royal Navy during the Second World War, in both the European and Pacific Theatres. He was a member of the greatest generation, whose entire adult life was dedicated to public service.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I extend heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty. The Duke of Edinburgh was a lifelong and steadfast partner in the discharge of her duties as sovereign. We also extend our deepest sympathies to all other members of Canada’s Royal Family.

“In sorrow and with enduring admiration, we extend to Her Majesty an expression of our abiding support and affection.”

Honourable Nathan Cooper

Statement from the Honourable Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, on the Passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh:

“I am saddened to hear of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of all Members of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, I respectfully offer my heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, their children and broader family. Our prayers are with them during this difficult time.

“My thoughts are also with citizens of the United Kingdom and citizens from our fellow Commonwealth countries whom His Royal Highness faithfully served as consort to Queen Elizabeth II since her ascension to the throne in 1952.

“Prince Philip visited Canada many times over the years. Many Albertans will remember he accompanied Princess Elizabeth during her inaugural visit to Canada in 1951 and his most recent visit to our province also with Her Majesty in 2005 to participate in the celebrations to mark Alberta’s centennial year.

“His Royal Highness leaves behind a profound legacy of service. Following a decorated naval career, including active duty in the Second World War, he focused on his work in support of Her Majesty. Prince Philip will be remembered for his leadership and patronage of more than 750 charitable organizations. Most notably, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which he founded in 1956, celebrates the achievements of young people around the world.

“May His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Rest in Peace.”

– Honourable Nathan Cooper, MLA, Speaker of the Alberta Legislative Assembly, Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills

Mayor Barry Turner

Today is a somber day as we have received word that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

On behalf of the Town of Morinville and my Council colleagues, we extend out deepest condolences to Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and all members of the Royal Family as they mourn this loss.

Prince Philip dedicated his life in service of others. He was a decorated naval officer with close ties to the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Army, the Royal Canadian Air Force, and the Royal Canadian Navy. His visit as part of the Commonwealth Games in 1978 will always be a fond memory for many in the region.

Community members who wish to share their condolences can send messages of sympathy to the Royal Family through the online book of condolences from The Palace or through the online form available on the Government of Alberta website.

The Town flags have been lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect and mourning of the passing of Prince Philip.

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip and offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of a husband, a father, grandfather, and a great grandfather.

Prince Philip spent his life in the service to the Crown, representing the United Kingdom across the Commonwealth, including Canada. A decorated naval officer, Prince Philip served as an honorary general of Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as an honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy. In 2013, he was named the first-ever Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada by the Governor General.

A patron to more than forty organizations in Canada, we acknowledge and appreciate Prince Philips’s contributions, commitment, and service to important issues such as wildlife conservation, volunteerism, and the military, all of which have special meaning for us in Sturgeon County.”

The County’s flags will remain at half-mast as a sign of respect and mourning for the passing of Prince Philip.