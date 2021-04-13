Library looking for a show of force for Star Wars display

Morinville Community Library Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn poses with a couple of Star Wars items that will find their way into a new display for Star Wars Day, May 4th. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Star Wars Day is coming on May the 4th (May The 4th Be With You) and the Morinville Community Library is hoping Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t be their only hope. They are looking for area Star Wars fans to loan their treasures for a display as large as the Star Wars universe itself

“We just kind of thought since we’re closed already, we might as well try and bring a little joy,” said Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn of the initiative. “We’re going to try and blow May the 4th out of the water.”

The library is hoping to borrow the items for a month for their display which will occupy the library’s showcase window and the caged space across from their entrance.

“We want to get as cool a display for Star Wars as we can,” Krahn said, adding a library staff member is making a number of Baby Yodas that will be scattered through the display. Anyone finding all the Yodas will have their name entered in a draw to win one.

The first Star Wars movie hit theatres on May 25th, 1977 and has been a pop culture staple for the past 44 years. Krahn said she believed the popularity is strong with library patrons because it covers all age groups.

“I find it’s really big with getting kids interested in stuff,” she said, adding Disney’s development of Star Wars TV shows, including The Mandalorian, is increasing that interest across the board. “I find it’s a franchise for everyone. There is a lot of hope and fighting the good fight that is applicable all the time and especially now.”

Those wishing to loan the library their Star Wars items can do so by calling 780-939-3292 or email programming@morinvillelibrary.ca.