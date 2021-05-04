Alberta RCMP provide crime prevention tips to protect properties this spring

submitted by Alberta RCMP

As we welcome spring weather across the province, Albertans will start to spend more time outdoors away from home, including at their seasonal properties.

In May 2020, there were 313 residential break and enters and 39 seasonal property break and enters in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions – these numbers are way too high. Learning how to protect your property is your best defence against crime. Reporting crime also remains of utmost importance to help police find the perpetrators.

Albertans can count on the RCMP to continue to be fully committed to the safety and security of our province during the pandemic. This includes adopting our Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) strategies.

Here are some questions to consider this spring, whether you’re at home or at your seasonal property:

Are your front, back, and garage doors locked?

Are your outbuildings and shed locked?

Are your lawnmower, quad and tools stored in a safe location?

Are your alarm system and motion sensor lights active?

Is it obvious when you’re not home?

Is your yard adequately lit?

Do you have a fence or natural barrier around your property?

This month, follow our #9PMRoutine daily CPTED tips. These tips may sound simple, but CPTED has proven to discourage crime and promote security all over the world. For more tips and crime prevention information, follow our social media accounts on Twitter (@RCMPAlberta), Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and YouTube (@RCMP-GRC Alberta).

RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.