Kenney announces stricter restrictions and stiffer fines

by Stephen Dafoe

Premier Jason Kenney announced a slate of stiffer restrictions Tuesday evening, some commencing immediately, others beginning over the coming days. The new measures apply to all Albertans, businesses, organizations and service providers in municipalities or areas with more than 50 cases per 100,000 people and with 30 or more active cases.

“This is a last resort and a necessary step. With cases continuing to rise, we have no choice but to take serious action now or jeopardize putting the health system at risk,” Kenney said. “If we don’t do this now, if this doesn’t work, then we’ll need a much longer list of restrictions, which no Albertan wants to see. The best way to get out of this is for all Albertans to follow these new measures and get vaccinated when it’s their turn.”

Starting Friday, May 6, K-12 learning will be at home. That measure remains in effect until Tues, May 25. Additionally, post-secondary classes will also move online.

Any workplace with an outbreak will have to shut down for 10 days.

Retail is now reduced to 10 per cent of fire code capacity, and outdoor patios previously allowed to operate are closed. Takeout is the only option available for the province’s restaurants.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, personal and wellness services, including salons, barbershops and nail salons will have to close for three weeks. Professional services, including lawyers and accountants, will be by appointment only.

The province has reduced outdoor social gatherings to 5 people, church services down to 15 people rather than 15 per cent of fire code capacity, and funerals are now reduced to 10 people.

Fitness centres remain closed, and one-on-one is also not permitted.

Kenney also promised harsher penalties, rising from $1000 to $2000 and tougher enforcement for repeat offenders.

Localized numbers as of the May 4 government update show Morinville had 7 new cases, 4 more recoveries, one more death for a total of 33 active cases. Sturgeon County had 3 new cases, 10 more recoveries for a total of 97 active cases.

Complete details on the new restrictions can be found below and at https://www.alberta.ca/enhanced-public-health-measures.aspx

Expanded public health measures

The following mandatory public health measures will apply to all communities with more than 50 cases per 100,000 people and with 30 or more active cases: