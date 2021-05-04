Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Last week was another great week for reader photos. Here are some of the shots we received from local photographers last week.





Local photographer Sam Walton took this photo of a female downy woodpecker at the Gray Nuns White spruce park.

Nino Lee sent us these great shots of the Northern Lights taken at the Fish & Game Association pond May 2.

Backyard bluejay – Stephen Dafoe photo.

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this excellent shot from his travels.

Don Boutilier also sent us this shot of Cardiff being stocked with trout Saturday

Local photographer Don Boutilier also sent us these great shots.