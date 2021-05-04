Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Last week was another great week for reader photos. Here are some of the shots we received from local photographers last week.
Local photographer Sam Walton took this photo of a female downy woodpecker at the Gray Nuns White spruce park.
Nino Lee sent us these great shots of the Northern Lights taken at the Fish & Game Association pond May 2.
Backyard bluejay – Stephen Dafoe photo.
Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this excellent shot from his travels.
Don Boutilier also sent us this shot of Cardiff being stocked with trout Saturday
Local photographer Don Boutilier also sent us these great shots.
Fish arrived from the hatchery on Wednesday morning for stocking the Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) Pond and Heritage Lake. The MFGA pond received 1425 Rainbow trout averaging 20.63 cm and 100 Brown trout at 16.96 cm. The Heritage Lake site received 2000 Rainbow averaging 20.63 cm. 1600 Brook trout at 19.69 cm and 1000 Brown at 16.96 cm. – Lucie Roy Photos
