Letter: Local Businesses pick their first Community Champion

We are very excited to announce the first recipient for the April 2021 Community Champion Award!

There were a number of entries, all very worthy of the award but we have selected Mrs. Margaret Meetsma.

Margaret was nominated for her work at the Morinville Community Library. Margaret has gone above and beyond to ensure that the community’s youth feel seen, respected and connected throughout the pandemic.

She is always welcoming to all the people who come through the library and goes out of her way to remember everyone’s name.

Margaret spends many volunteer hours putting together crafts and reading books to kids on Facebook.

Margaret is a true Community Champion and selflessly gives back to her community.

Thank you, Margaret!

This award has been sponsored by a number of local businesses who have donated items to give our winner.