Morinville Youth Basketball planning summer camps

by Stephen Dafoe

Although current restrictions limit youth sports, the Morinville Youth Basketball Association plans a series of basketball camps for this July. MYBA will run full and half-day camps for children and evening programs for advanced high school athletes.

“Our programs are for youth born 2004-2013 and are both co-ed and gender-specific. Camps will be small in number, with a maximum of 16 athletes to offer as much 1-on-1 practice time with our coaches,” said MYBA coach Samantha Ringuette. “This is also dependent on COVID restrictions at the time of the camp.”

Ringette said the MYBA Fundamentals program has two groups, 2011-2013 and 2009-2011. Those two groups will be a week of half-day camps focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Additionally, there is a Junior High Co-Ed camp for athletes born 2007-2009 and High School camps (both weekday co-ed camp and advanced camps) focusing on athletes born 2004-2006.

The summer programming will work on the fundamental skills of the game in a fun environment.

The programs are open to anyone, and no previous basketball experience is needed; however, the advanced camps require a few years of competitive experience (school and club preferred).

“After over a year of isolation, limited sports, and a lack of social interaction, these programs will give athletes of all abilities the chance to get back to normal and have some fun” Ringuette said. “Our programs will help develop teamwork, basketball skills, and fitness in a fun, yet challenging, environment.

Ringuette said the athletes involved could expect to gain confidence in their basketball skills and grow as athletes.

“Our focus in each camp is to help the athletes become better players both individually and in the team game,” she said. “Teamwork, fitness, fundamental skills and more will be a part of each camp.”

Fundamentals camps cost $95. Junior High and High School Co-Ed camps are $155, and the Advanced Gender-Specific camps are $140. Further registration information can be found at

http://morinvilleyouthbasketball.com/content/spring-summer-programs