Get a jab, and maybe win a million bucks

With the vaccination rate hitting a stall 68.7 per cent, just under the 70 per cent range needed to remove all restrictions, the Government of Alberta is offering a cash prize of one million dollars to anyone 18 or older who has had or gets their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration closes a week after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received a first dose and the winner will be drawn when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan begins, roughly a week later.

“This lottery will help us cross that 70 per cent threshold so we can reopen and stay open,” Kenney said in a media release Sunday announcing Monday’s media event. “Albertans have already responded in such a big way to our vaccine program and we’ve been able to lift many health restrictions because of their efforts. We just need one final push so we can lift them all and get back to normal. If you’ve been waiting to book or you’ve been looking for a reason to get the shot, here it is.”

The province is hoping to hit the 70 per cent vaccinated rate by June 17, which would permit all restrictions to be removed by Canada Day.

Those over 18 who have received a first dose can register for the lottery at www.alberta.ca/lottery

There will be two additional draws over the coming months for those who have both doses. The first in August with a closing date of Aug. 24 and one in September with a closing date of Sept. 23.