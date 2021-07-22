RCMP educate regarding Claire’s Law and domestic violence

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

This past spring, St. Albert RCMP Domestic Violence Unit and St. Albert RCMP General Investigations Section participated in online training for the new Act the Government of Alberta introduced; the Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence (Clare’s Law), which came into effect April 1, 2021.

This Act gives people who feel at risk of domestic violence a way to get information about their partners, so they can make informed choices about their safety.

The right to ask: Anyone who feels suspicious or at risk about a partner or potential partner can apply to find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence, stalking or harassment, breach of no-contact order or other relevant acts.

The right to know: Police will now be able to disclose an individual’s criminal record to people at risk, without an application, in an attempt to help prevent violence. For example, during a suspected domestic violence call, police can later contact the individual to inform them of their partner’s abusive past.

The right to privacy: The person of disclosure will not be told there was an application for information about them. People can trust that their personal information will be protected and that only certain details will be disclosed to those who are authorized to received it.

St. Albert RCMP Domestic Violence Unit, in conjunction with St. Albert Victim Services Unit, will educate clients about Claire’s Law and provide direction on the application process. Regardless of any circumstance that may arise in the process, the Clare’s Law program will focus on providing information and support to the persons at risk so they can protect themselves.

Applications can only be submitted online at https:/www.alberta.ca/clareslaw (there is no cost to apply).

Call 310-1818 to access local supports on Family Violence. Help is available 24/7 in over 170 languages. Chat online at Alberta.ca/safetychat available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.