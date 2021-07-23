Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Stand-up comedian Raj Dhaliwal performed at the 2021 Lions Club / Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch / Rendez-Vous Centre volunteer event Tuesday night. – Lucie Roy Photo
Mick Mahon Jr. sent us this amazing inverted exposure of the half-moon. You can find more of Mick’s photography at his booth at the Morinville Farmers’ Market on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. on 107 St. by the Rendez-Vous centre and the old arena.
The Morinville Lions Club Citizen of the Year Award was presented by Mayor Barry Turner, Adam Roddis, Elsie Stang and Lions President Tina Gougeon Tuesday night. – Lucie Roy Photo
The Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Fred Scharmann Award was presented posthumously to Ken Okerman. From left: Sturgeon County Councillors Dan Derouin and Kristin Toms, Mayor Barry Turner and Sturgeon County Mayor Morinville Alanna Hnatiw, Sheila Scharmann and Carol Okerman. – Lucie Roy Photo
We ran across this sign on our travels in the county earlier this week.
Don Boutilier sent us these photos of cormorants.
A Farewell Memorial for the St. Jean Baptiste Church was held July 14 in SJB parking lot. – Lucie Roy Photo
The Rotary Club of Morinville Induction Ceremony took place for Scott Richardson, Sherri Devolder and Gerald Van Bruggen, the three newest members of the Club, on Wednesday night, part of the club’s year-end event. – Lucie Roy Photos
Sunset, taken just outside Redwater July 22 – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Last night’s full moon – Stephen Dafoe Photo
