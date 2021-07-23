Rotary hosts year-end event, inaugurates new members

by Lucie Roy

The Rotary Club of Morinville held its Year-End event on Wednesday, July 22.

In his year-end review, outgoing President Pat Tighe spoke of an extremely fast-changing time for society, the globe, the country, the province and the region.

“One thing we should take from this is that things change very fast and everyone should be prepared for anything because you never know what is around that next corner,” Tighe said, adding the year included the 25th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Morinville, the many projects in Morinville and Namao, splash park, fundraisers supporting other groups and the Light Armoured Vehicle-LAV III- the largest project coming up to date.

He spoke of building a better community and looking ahead to the next 25 years of success of the club as a smooth transition with members who have the same objectives.

Acknowledgments were presented to members who went over and above. This included Joe Dwyer, Brian Reed, Monty Johnson, Gary Hodgins, Carol Haley and Simon Boersma.

The Rotarian of the Year award was presented to Alan Otway.

New incoming President Gord Putnam was unable to attend.

In his absence Co-President Brian Reed, who was also acknowledged for his 7th Paul Harris Fellowship, presented the President’s gavel for the year 2020-21 to Tighe.

The Induction Ceremony took place for Scott Richardson, Sherri Devolder and Gerald Van Bruggen, the three newest members of the Club.