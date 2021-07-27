What’s Cooking?: Rhubarb Relish

Looking for something different to do with rhubarb besides the standard strawberry/rhubarb pies and rhubarb cobbler, we started making rhubarb barbecue sauce.

Here is something else you can do with this season’s crop.

Rhubarb Relish

INGREDIENTS

2 cups chopped rhubarb
2 peppers cut fine
1 half white onion cut fine
2.5 cups brown sugar
1 cup vinegar
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground allspice
1/4 tsp ground cloves
salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

1/ Mix vegetable ingredients

2/ Mix in other ingredients

3/ Cook on medium heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally

4/ Strain excess juices away

5/ Let cool and jar for refrigeration or seal for storage.

 

Publisher’s Note: Morinville Online – MorinvilleNews.com is closed this week for the first of two weeks’ summer vacation. This article and others published this week were pre-scheduled prior to our close down. We will resume news coverage on Aug. 3.

