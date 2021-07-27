What’s Cooking?: Rhubarb Relish

Looking for something different to do with rhubarb besides the standard strawberry/rhubarb pies and rhubarb cobbler, we started making rhubarb barbecue sauce.
Here is something else you can do with this season’s crop.
Rhubarb Relish
INGREDIENTS
2 cups chopped rhubarb
2 peppers cut fine
1 half white onion cut fine
2.5 cups brown sugar
1 cup vinegar
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground allspice
1/4 tsp ground cloves
salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
1/ Mix vegetable ingredients
2/ Mix in other ingredients
4/ Strain excess juices away
5/ Let cool and jar for refrigeration or seal for storage.
