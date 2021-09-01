Letter: Crime Prevention theme for September is Business Break and Enter

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

Pre COVID, in 2019, there were over 5,500 Break and Enters to businesses in Alberta. The three highest months for Break and Enters to businesses were:

August (over 600)

September (almost 550)

July (over 500)

St. Albert RCMP wants to educate business owners while keeping in mind the principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). CPTED is a crime prevention theory focusing on tactical design and the effective use of the built environment, which when applied, reduces both crime and the fear of crime.

Tips for protecting your business:

Install motion sensor lights

Keep an inside light on at all times

Remove items that could be used to climb onto the roof

Keep windows clear of stickers, posters and high display cases

Trim bushes/trees under windows to create clear sightlines

Install video cameras

Invest in an alarm system

Keep valuables away from windows

Do not leave money in register at night and leave drawer open

Install roll shutters or bars on windows

Install bollards (ram pillars) in front of business

St. Albert RCMP also want to provide some ATM safety measures to business owners, if applicable, as ATM machines are sought-after in business break & enters:

Keep the ATM in an area away from the front of the store (to deter vehicle ramming), but in an area where staff can see all activity around it.

Ensure ATM is securely fastened to make it more difficult to remove.

Have appropriate signage around the ATM stating that it is being monitored by video surveillance.

Ensure ATM has a GPS tracking device and familiarize yourself with the system.

Install an alarm system on the ATM.

Install bollards in front of business to prevent vehicle ramming.

St. Albert RCMP encourage the public and business owners to report any criminal or suspicious activity. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.