New resource helps non-profits deliver services, government says

by Stephen Dafoe

Removing red tape from the path of more than 26,000 Alberta non-profit groups trying to deliver services to their communities is the purpose of a new resource announced by the UCP government Wednesday.

The government says the website allows organizations to find existing exemptions or apply for new exemptions to regulations never intended for the non-profits. The site also offers resources on the implementation of volunteer liability protections under the Freedom to Care Act, which came into effect Sept. 1.

“Non-profits are playing a key role in Alberta’s economic, social and emotional recovery, and are in the best position to respond to pressing community needs,” said Minister of Culture Ron Orr in a media release Wednesday. “Having exemption and volunteer liability protection information on one convenient website makes it easier for non-profits and their volunteers to focus on delivering critical programs and services to Albertans.”

The UCP says government regulations intended for businesses prevent non-profits from delivering on the immediate needs in their communities, but exemptions exist in many cases for the non-profit and charitable groups.