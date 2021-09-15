Vaccine records card available to Albertans starting Thursday

Albertans will be able to print a copy of their proof of COVID-19 vaccination on a card-sized document or show it on their phone or tablet starting Thursday.
“We continue to make it easier for Albertans to securely access their health information, including immunization records, in the palm of their hand any time and anywhere through MyHealth Records,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a media release Tuesday. “More Albertans are signing up for this tool every day to access their health information, and if you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to sign up now.”
