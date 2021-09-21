Morinville adjusts Restriction Exemption Program for two facilities

Sep 21, 2021 Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville News, Morinville Sports 0

Submitted by Town of Morinville

As a result of continued consultation and additional clarification from the Government of Alberta, the following updates have been applied to the Morinville Leisure Centre and the Morinville Community Cultural Centre:

  • Youth (12-17) participating in sport, fitness, recreation and performance activities are only required to screen for symptoms; maintain 2-metres distancing and wear a mask (except while engaged in physical activity).
  • Youth aged 12-17 not participating in an activity must show proof of vaccination, medical exemption, or a negative test result to enter any facility.
    • This includes spectators or using the concourse and common areas.

Anyone ages 18+ will be required to show proof of vaccination, medical exemption, or a negative rapid test result within 72 hours of a visit to facilities. Until October 25, 2021, proof of a single dose is considered acceptable as long as the dose was given more than 2 weeks before the time of entry to a program or facility. After October 25, proof of double vaccination is required and as long as it was two weeks prior to entry.


PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISING
AD APPROVED BY STEPHEN DAFOE CAMPAIGN
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*