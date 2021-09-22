Bike Rodeo draws 50 participants

The Town of Morinville’s postponed Bike Rodeo was held Tuesday night in the Morinville Leisure Centre parking lot.

More than 50 youth were registered for the event with drop-ins accepted at registration.

The youth had an opportunity to learn or review their knowledge of bike and road safety and provide them with a variety of skills they could put to practice.

The focus on bike safety and education included helmet wearing and sizing, that your bike has the necessary equipment and the proper use of signals and rules of the road for cyclists.