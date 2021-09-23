All school trustees acclaimed in Morinville

Morinville voters’ choice in school trustees has been made for them in both divisions with the acclamation of three candidates.

Stacey Buga was acclaimed for Morinville Ward for Sturgeon Public Schools and Noreen Radford and Rene Tremblay were both acclaimed for Ward 2 for Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools.

The Catholic Division also saw Legal’s Cathy Proulx acclaimed. The Division has an election in Ward 1 – St. Albert and area – with incumbents Joe Becigneul, Greg Schell, and Serena Shaw being challenged by new candidates Cam Van De Walle and Lydia Yeomans.

“We are pleased to see such interest from the community in trustee positions,” said Iva Paulik, Secretary-Treasurer, Returning Officer for Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools. The division will welcome new member(s) to the Board following the October 18th election as trustee Joan Crocket declared her intent not to seek re-election. “Our trustees are elected to serve and advocate for all students and represent their local communities. We are grateful for the tremendous contribution the trustees bring to our division.”



Sturgeon Public Schools will hold elections in Division 2 (Bon Accord / Legal) and Division 7 (Gibbons / Lamoureux).