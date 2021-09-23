Heritage Lake nad Morinville Fish and Game receive another 3000 trout

photos by Lucie Roy A total of 3000 Rainbow Trout measuring approx 17cm were transported from the Calgary Fish Hatchery to Morinville on Wednesday morning.

Of those, 2000 went to Heritage Lake and 1000 to the Fish & Game Pond.

Those watching the event take place included Correna Saunders and Pastor Fr. Trini Pinca.

They were watching the fish that were transported in large water tanks, flow through a plastic sleeve that was hooked to the tanks and into the lake.

New to this process, Father Trini Pinca had the opportunity to see some of the fish up close as a bucket of fish was provided for him to touch a few before they were placed in the water.