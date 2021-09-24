Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Stephen Dafoe captured these shots of the moon over a seven-day period, leading up to Monday’s full moon. Joanne Deveau sent us this shot of Saturday’s moon and Saturn. Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this set of three of the setting sun by the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. Melodie Steele sent us this photo of the moon rising. Local photographer Don Boutilier got this shot somewhere on his camera travels through the capital region. The Lions Club of Morinville made a $1000 donation to Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) for a vehicle lease. The donation covers $650 for a one-month lease plus detailing and maintenance. SVS would use the vehicle to transport Hope, the Court Support Dog to court appearances, hospital visits and Zebra Unit interviews and for use by the staff attending crisis call-outs. Lions Club Treasurer Deborah Robillard presented the cheque to Craig Klettke of Jiffy Lube Morinville. – Lucie Roy Photo

More than 50 youth were registered for the Bike Rodeo event Tuesday with drop-ins accepted at registration. The youth had an opportunity to learn or review their knowledge of bike and road safety and provide them with a variety of skills they could put to practice.

A total of 3000 Rainbow Trout measuring approx 17 cm were transported from the Calgary Fish Hatchery to Morinville on Wednesday morning. – Lucie Roy Photo

Don Boutilier grabbed this shot of a rainbow after tonight’s sudden downpour.

Sheila McHugh sent us this shot from Wednesday night.

Joanne Deveau took this photo of the clouds above Morinville Wednesday night.

Janet Annette sent us this shot of the calm after Wednesday night’s first storm.