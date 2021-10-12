COVID QR code app now available

Albertans can now download the government-supported proof of vaccination QR code app. Businesses and organizations using the restriction exemption program can use the AB Covid Records Verifier app to confirm patrons’ vaccination status.

The app is available on Apple and Android devices and Albertans can get their enhanced vaccine record with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords without creating an account.

“Our new proof of vaccine record and verifier app is more secure and easier to use for Albertans and businesses taking part in our Restrictions Exemption Program,” said Minister of Health Jason Copping. “It allows Albertans to easily show their vaccine record so they can safely do the things they enjoy – like visiting a recreation centre, gym, restaurant, or attending a sports or arts event. Thank you to everyone who has been vaccinated. I encourage every eligible Albertan to get more information and get vaccinated so we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and alleviate pressure on our health-care system.”

Businesses using the app will see a green check mark when a valid QR code is scanned. It also displays the person’s name and date of birth, to compare against identification. The government says the app does not store any personal information and does not require an internet connection to operate once downloaded, and the government says the QR code has a digital signature making it hard to forge.



Albertans can also request a printed proof of vaccination with a QR code from a local registry agent’s office or by calling 811, at no cost.