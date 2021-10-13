2022 Alberta Literary Awards now open

Alberta writers have until Dec. 31, 2021 to enter the Writers’ Guild of Alberta’s (WGA) 2022 Alberta Literary Awards.  This year, WGA has added two new book prizes: the Short Story Collection Award and the Memoir Award.

Started in 1982 as a way to recognize excellence in writing by Alberta authors,  WGA evaluates its annual submissions on originality, creativity, and quality of writing. Additionally, the guild looks at appropriate fit within a category.

Winners will be announced next spring.

Below is the list of categories for the 2022 awards:

 The 2022 Alberta Literary Awards Categories

 Prizes of $1500 will be awarded to published entries in the following categories:

  • R. Ross Annett Award for Children’s Literature (chapter books)
  • Georges Bugnet Award for Fiction
  • Wilfrid Eggleston Award for Nonfiction
  • Stephan G. Stephansson Award for Poetry
  • Gwen Pharis Ringwood Award for Drama (published or produced) 
  • NEW FOR 2022 Short Story Collection Award (for books published in 2020 or 2021)
  • NEW FOR 2022 Memoir Award (nonfiction)

Prizes of $700 will be awarded to unpublished and published entries in the following categories:


  • James H. Gray Award for Short Nonfiction (published)
  • Howard O’Hagan Award for Short Story (published)
  • Jon Whyte Memorial Essay Award (unpublished)

Award submissions can also be entered to qualify for the following city book prizes:

  • The Robert Kroetsch City of Edmonton Book Prize ($10,000 prize) 
  • The City of Calgary W.O. Mitchell Book Prize ($5,000 prize)

At the same time, the WGA will also be accepting nominations for the Golden Pen Award.

 Full submission guidelines can be found online

