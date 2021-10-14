Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some of what our and other photographers’ cameras captured over the past week.
Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us these three shots over the holiday weekend.
Don also sent this northern lights shot taken Monday night.
Christine Vokurka sent us these shots of Monday night’s display.
Lucie Roy grabbed these shots at the Fish & Game pond on Thursday.
The Seniors 50+ Half Day Workshop scheduled for Friday 1 October sponsored by Town of Morinville and Sturgeon County was cancelled but not the bag of resources. Some of these bags were handed to the seniors outside the Rendez Vous Centre on Friday afternoon, all the while maintaining proper distance. – Lucie Roy Photo
