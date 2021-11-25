Government offering free training for Restrictions Exemption Program

Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) Safety Training is now available to employees of Alberta-based businesses and organizations implementing the REP and other COVID-19 safety requirements. REP came into effect in Alberta on Sept. 20 of this year.

“We recognize this has been a challenging time for many Alberta workers as they continue to do their jobs to keep businesses open while also ensuring the health and safety of their colleagues and patrons,” said Minister of Labour and Immigration Tyler Shandro in a media release Wednesday. “This training will help empower workers with the skills and confidence to safely implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.”

The online training, available to employers and employees, runs 45 minutes at no cost includes information and resources the government says workers need to keep themselves and customers safe while implementing COVID-19 safety requirements. Training includes requesting proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, physical distancing or masking.

Employers can visit alberta.ca/restrictions-exemption-program-safety-training.aspx to learn more about the training and how to enrol their employees.