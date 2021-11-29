JMMF reminding Morinville to light a candle for family violence prevention

Alberta has the third-highest rate of self-reported spousal violence among Canadian provinces and the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) has run its Light in the Window Campaign throughout the month of November to raise awareness of the reality of family violence in our communities.

JMMF provides trauma-informed programming to those needing help fleeing family violence through outreach and at Jessie’s House. Their recent campaign was designed to provide education on the reality of family violence through a digital awareness campaign, sharing that information out in the community.

With the campaign wrapping up Tuesday, JMMF is calling on community members to place a lit candle in their window on November 30th as a personal commitment to “fostering respectful and health relationships” and to show a united stance that family violence is not acceptable in our neighbourhoods, schools, workplaces, and homes.

“Violence against another human being is unacceptable. Everyone deserves to feel loved, safe, respected, and understood,” said JMMFExecutive Director Marla Welk in a Nov. 29 media release. “Day by day we are creating a new future. We cannot do this important work alone. It takes all of us to make strong, healthy, and vibrant communities possible. Please light a candle in your window on November 30th.”