Alberta non-profits will be able to raise funds online

The Government of Alberta says a new crowdfunding platform will help non-profits raise funds to support programs, services and causes that enhance quality of life and support arts organizations.

To help get things going, the province is providing $1 million in top-up funding to encourage more donations to the Crowdfunding Alberta platform. Campaigns with a minimum target of $5,000 that reach 75 per cent of their campaign goal within four weeks of launching may be eligible for up to $2,500 in top-up funding. The province says the funding is available to qualifying organizations while funds last.

“We are reimagining the success of non-profits by introducing Crowdfunding Alberta,” said Minister of Culture Ron Orr in a media release Monday. “This platform will help them build support and provide new funding avenues to respond to community and organizational needs. Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a global movement of generosity. Albertans have the power to harness their generosity to transform their communities; this platform leverages the power of private donations through government matching, a proven strategy that makes life better for all Albertans.”

Alberta-based non-profits interested in using the platform can visit crowdfunding.alberta.ca to register and launch a campaign.

The province says non-profits can run unlimited campaigns, but only one campaign per organization may receive the top-up funding per fiscal year.