Town and Chamber both running shop local campaigns

The Town of Morinville’s Shop 7 in 7 & Win Contest, which ran earlier in 2021 to help businesses struggling during the pandemic, is back as a five-week holiday edition.

The contest launched on Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday, and looks to support Morinville businesses.

Shoppers need to submit a photo of seven purchase receipts for the week to be entered into a weekly draw to win a $100 gift card from a Morinville retailer of their choice.

The Town will draw the $100 prize weekly, and then all eligible entries will be entered into a grand shop Morinville prize pack valued at $500.

“The Morinville business community is the engine of our economy,” said Troy Grainger with Morinville Planning and Economic Development in a media release Friday. “The Shop 7 in 7 initiative allows the Town to play a part in encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season and assist with economic recovery.”

Complete contest rules and details can be found online at calendar.morinville.ca

Chamber Running Contest As Well

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce started a #shopinmorinville contest on Monday, Nov. 29.

To enter this contest, shoppers can pick up a Holiday Passport at participating business or the Chamber office.

When you spend $10 at any business, you get a stamp. Passports can then be entered to win a variety of prizes.