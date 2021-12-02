What’s Cooking? – Carrot Soufflé

Carrot soufflé is something that sounds more difficult than it is. We made this last Christmas for a joint family dinner, and it was gone by the end of the meal. In fact, people that didn’t like carrots liked the carrot souffle.

The dish is suitable for a meal side dish or a dessert and takes but a few simple ingredients.

Carrot souffle is easy to make and the prep time is minimal.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound of carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

1/2 cup butter melted

3/4 cup sugar

3 eggs beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

3 tsp flour

1/2 tsp salt

DIRECTIONS

1/ Boil the carrots for about 20 minutes in salted water until they are tender enough to mash.

2/ Sift together all the dry ingredients and set them aside

3/ Drain and mash the carrots

4/ stir melted butter, beaten eggs, and vanilla extract into the mashed carrots.

5/ Add and mix in the dry ingredients thoroughly. You can also add everything to a blender or food processor to get a truly thorough mix.

6/ Pour it all into a greased 2-quart casserole dish.

7/ Baked at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes.

8/ Enjoy this easy-to-make dish.