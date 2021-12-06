RCMP educate about mail theft

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

The Alberta Crime Prevention theme for December is mail theft. St. Albert RCMP would like to remind community members to protect themselves from mail theft as we move into the holiday season.

Some tips to keep your mail safe include:

Checking mail regularly, as soon as possible after delivery

If you are going out of town, have someone you trust collect your mail, or contact Canada Post to hold your mail until you return

If there is a damaged or tampered with mailbox, contact Canada Post to report it

Do not send cash in the mail

Track your shipments

Plan to be home when packages are supposed to arrive, or arrange an alternate delivery and pickup location

Consider installing video surveillance

St. Albert RCMP also encourages neighbours to look out for each other and report any suspicious activity.

If you observe suspicious activity or have information on any crime, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.