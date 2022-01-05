Jiffy Lube sponsoring Art in the Afternoon at the Morinville Library

UPDATE: 3 p.m. Jan. 5 – the program is now full. The Library hopes to schedule another for this summer.

by Stephen Dafoe

Support from Jiffy Lube Morinville has allowed the Morinville Community Library to launch a new Saturday afternoon art program called Art in the Afternoon.

The classes, aimed at adults, take place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (meeting room 1) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting Jan. 15.

Intermediate-level adult artists looking to expand their skills and develop their creative eye are the focus of the program. The six-week class will cover oils, acrylics, and watercolours.

“I would encourage anyone who’s art-inclined to take advantage of the opportunity to improve their art with the support of an instructor-led course and other artists learning along with you,” said Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn. “The goal with this program, as with all our programs, was to make these skills available to the community without worrying about cost, so there is one less barrier to checking it out.”

Because of Jiffy Lube’s support, the program’s cost is just $10 for all six weeks of instructor-led art courses.

Space is limited, and the library cannot hold spots until payment is received.

Artists can register online.