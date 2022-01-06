Morinville Library Board seeking board members

by Stephen Dafoe

If your New Year’s resolution was to be more active in the community and you love libraries, then you may want to consider joining the Morinville Library Board. As of the end of December, the Board had two trustee vacancies.

Currently, the Board is looking for people with experience in the areas of financial, fundraising, and human resources. They are also looking to add representation from Alexander First Nation and Sturgeon County, two communities the library serves in addition to residents of Morinville.

Long gone are the days where libraries are just books. The Morinville Library operates a large number of services and programs, including an upcoming adult art program.

“Being part of the Library Board gives you the opportunity to be instrumental in fashioning future library services for Morinville residents, as well as networking with individuals who enjoy giving back to the community,” said Library Director Isabelle Cramp.

There are several criteria for being a member of the Morinville Public Library Board.

In addition to being committed to the Library’s mission, vision and values statement, and its Plan of Service, prospective candidates must be willing to serve on one or more Board committees and devote time to the Library’s business. Desirable traits for Board members are a willingness to contribute independent thought while working cooperatively with other Board Trustees, as well as a willingness to acquire and maintain an awareness of library services and programs.

In addition to the monthly Board meeting, trustees may need to attend various seminars, board-related committee meetings, library training sessions, and advocacy meetings with municipal or provincial authorities.

Candidates for the Town of Morinville Library Board must have a current library membership.

Prospective trustees need to fill out an application form, which is available at the Morinville Community Library’s front desk as well as online.

Those interested in more information on or applying to the Morinville Public Library Board can visit my-mcl.info/jointheboard for more details.