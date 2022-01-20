STARS Lottery has launched with more than $4.8 million in prizes

STARS Lottery launched its 29th edition Thursday, offering supporters a chance to win 2500 prizes with a value of more than $4.8 million.

“From the beginning, STARS has been fueled by the community,” said STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson in a media release Thursday. “In Alberta, every year, STARS raises 80 per cent of the funding necessary to operate three bases in the province from the private sector equalling $24 million. The lottery is a key component of this.”

The 2022 lottery offers three grand prize dream homes: one each in Calgary, Edmonton, and Lethbridge; however, show homes will not be open to the public this year. The early bird prize is a lakeside mountain retreat package including a luxury chalet in Invermere, BC, Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4×4, outdoor recreational items and $50,000 cash. STARS is also offering their LUCKY STARS 50/50 again, a draw that paid out $3.25 million in 2021. They are anticipating as high as $4.5 million in 2022. New for the 2022 lottery is the Bon Voyage bonus prize, including a $100,000 travel voucher plus $50,000 cash, or $125,000 cash.

The organization says that in addition to the regular function of supporting medical and other trauma-related requests, they have also supported the healthcare system through the pandemic.

“On top of pandemic calls, we are still caring for patients with traumatic injuries, drownings, motor vehicle incidents and other unfortunate events, in addition to medical illnesses such as heart attacks and strokes,” said STARS Medical Director Dr. Jamin Mulvey.

The STARS LOTTERY license number is 579127. The LUCKY STARS 50/50 license number is 579128.

Read MORE Morinville News articles here