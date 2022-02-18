Canadian Blood Services holds Morinville donation event

photos by Lucie Roy The Canadian Blood Services donation event was held at the Rendez Vous Centre on Tuesday with approximately 90 people expected to attend.

One donor was Jaquie Simpson (above) who was there for her 107th donation.

She said she still has a ways to go to catch up to her husband Bruce, who is at 130 donations, but not in attendance on Tuesday.

The next clinic in Morinville is scheduled for May 17 and they are needing 10 new donors.

They have recent changes due to COVID-19. One change is that it is by appointment only and the second is not to arrive too early for your appointment or wait in your vehicle.