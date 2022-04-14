Legislative Assembly inviting Albertans to sing O Canada

Albertans who like to sing, be it in a choir, a band or solo are invited to put their names forward to sing the National Anthem in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

“The Legislature is the people’s house; we want to give Albertans an opportunity to share their voices,” said the Honourable Nathan Cooper in a media release Wednesday. “I encourage Albertans to let us know if they are interested in singing O Canada to help MLAs begin their important work every week.”

The 87 members of the assembly are led in the singing of O Canada each Monday at 1:30 p.m. when the legislature is in session. The anthem has been led by an anthem singer, but the Assembly seeks more community participants to lend their voices.

Singers who would like to put their name(s) forward can contact the Speaker’s Office by email at officeofthespeaker@assembly.ab.ca.

Performances will be scheduled starting in May 2022.