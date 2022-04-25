Alberta Culture Days grant applications open for non-profits

by Morinville Online staff

Although Alberta Culture Days are still several months away, the Government of Alberta is now accepting grant applications for events that take place throughout September. The grant deadline is May 12 and recipients will be notified by June.

Community non-profit groups can apply for up to $10,000 to help offset costs

“Alberta Culture Days is a great way to celebrate the talent, community spirit and cultures that make Alberta so special,” said Minister of Culture Ron Orr. “I encourage community groups to apply for a grant and become a part of the month-long celebration.”

Community organizations are encouraged to host free public events celebrating culture during Alberta Culture Days. The province has three categories of celebration site:

• Feature Celebration Sites, which offer three days of programming throughout September and are eligible for grants of $10,000.

• Host Celebration Sites, which offer two days of programming throughout September and are eligible for grants of $5,000.

• Pop Up Celebration Sites, which are one-day programming events offered in September, and are eligible for grants of $1,000.

For more information visit https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-culture-days-grant.aspx