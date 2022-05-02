Karen Shaw declared Morinville-St. Albert NDP candidate

Karen Shaw, four-time County Councillor will take on the UCP in the 2023 provincial election.

by Morinville Online Staff

Four-term Sturgeon County Division 6 Councillor and cattle farmer Karen Shaw is the NDP’s candidate for Morinville-St. Albert in the upcoming provincial election.

Shaw said she was humbled, honoured, and excited to help build a better Alberta with the NDP. “This community is Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, and I know the importance of this area not only to Alberta but to all of Canada,” Shaw said in an NDP media release over the weekend. “I believe that Rachel Notley and Alberta’s NDP will put Alberta on the world stage for all the right reasons, and I want to make sure that Morinville-St Albert has strong representation on that stage.”

The candidate’s past work has included owning and operating a number of independent gift stores in Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan and a number of malls in Edmonton, as well as raising commercial Simmental X Angus cattle with her husband Stuart at Shaw Farms, a 115-year-old operation. She is perhaps best known to area voters for having served on Sturgeon County Council for four terms, where she sat on boards including the Capital Region Board, CRB Transit, Capital Region WasteWater Commission, Economic Advisory Board among others.

“Albertans need much better representation at the provincial level. I have fought for people in Sturgeon County and I am ready to be the voice for all the people in this riding and Alberta,” Shaw said. “I know that this community can thrive under a government led by Rachel Notley and Alberta’s NDP, and I am proud to become part of that team.”

Shaw has also volunteered with hockey, baseball, and scouting, as well as being a long-time 4-H leader with Bon Accord Beef Club.

“This area is special with many homesteads over 100 years-old and generations of farming families full of strong, resilient people,” Shaw said. “They deserve a strong voice in the legislature. They deserve a government that has their backs, like Alberta’s NDP. I can’t wait to get to work for them.”

