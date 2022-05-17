Driver’s licences and ID cards now renewable online

Albertans can now renew their driver’s licences and identification cards online.

by Morinville Online Staff

In what it is calling another effort to reduce red tape, the Government of Alberta is making driver’s licences and identification cards renewable online effective May 17 through the MyAlberta eServices portal.

“Online driver’s licences and ID card renewals are one of the most requested registry service changes that we receive, so I am very excited to announce this new online service,” said Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish in a media release. “Albertans want more choice and convenience when it comes to accessing government services, and Alberta’s government is working hard to make that a reality.”

To renew online, Albertans will log in with a verified account and will need to meet the following eligibility criteria:

Be 18 to 75 years old to renew a driver’s licence or at least 18 years old to renew an ID card.

Be a resident of Alberta.

Have a driver’s licence that is not suspended.

Not require changes to demographic information, including address, height or sex, on their driver’s licence or ID card.

Have a card that has not been expired for more than six months.

Not require a medical examination report to renew their driver’s licence.

Have a photo and signature on the card that are less than 10 years old.

NDP Critic for Service Alberta Jon Carson took the opportunity to slam the UCP on rural internet, stating online renewals were good news for those who have access to the internet, but are out of reach for large parts of the province.

“The UCP has made several announcements and promises to deliver high-speed internet to Albertans living in rural and remote communities, but they’ve failed to deliver,” Carson said. ”

Below are some links to renew online