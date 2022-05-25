Chamber calls special meeting to amend its bylaws

Above: Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce President Shaun Thompson speaks in a Morinville Online file photo.

by Morinville Online Staff

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is looking to extend its reach and its borders well outside of Morinville. Currently, the Chamber’s boundary is Morinville and two kilometres from the centre of Morinville; however, recent Chamber award gala winners have indicated those boundaries are not observed when recognizing exceptional businesses.

To formalize the new boundary, which will encompass Range Road 233 West to Range Road 273

and Township Road 554 North to Township Road 570, the Chamber is calling a special meeting ahead of their regular Chamber Luncheon on June 1 at 12:20 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

According to an email sent to members last week, the Board of Directors did a review of The Society of the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s bylaws, last amended more than a decade ago, and determined the current bylaws are “lacking certain best practices for good governance.”

“The purpose of this amendment is to modernize the Bylaws and make them more effective for the current environment,” the Chamber email reads. “The region has changed significantly since 2011, and the new Bylaws will help to align how the Chamber functions with what is needed by membership.”

The letter goes on to say that membership is the Chamber’s priority, and that modernizing the Bylaws would help make the Chamber a more transparent organization while enhancing the business group’s effectiveness.

“This will be done by ensuring the Board of Directors can focus on Governance and advocate for business in the region,” the notice reads. “The Bylaws will also allow the operations team to do what they need to support members with daily operations and services.

Should the membership approve the changes, the Bylaws will be registered with both the Province and Corporations Canada before coming into effect. Until then, the Chamber would follow its 2011 Bylaws.

Those with questions on the amendments can contact Roberta Pawluk at 780-939-9462 or by email chamber@morinvillechamber.com .

Publisher’s Note: The article was updated at 1 p.m. May 25 to reflect a change in boundaries made by Chamber AFTER ORIGINAL INFO SENT.