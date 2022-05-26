Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Geese and goslings navigate some choppy water at Heritage Lake on Friday, May 20. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Teachers at Sturgeon Composite High School organized the Sturgeon Strides walkathon, the first of what they plan to be an annual fundraising event. The Walk-a-Thon was held Thursday, 19 May and included food trucks, a breakfast and Show & Shine. Approximately $9000 was raised for Homeland Housing. – Lucie Roy Photo

Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon cooking breakfast at the event  – Lucie Roy Photo
One of the vehicles at the Shon ‘N’ Shine

Sturgeon County Volunteer Appreciation Event was held May 17 with a Picnic in the Park at the Cardiff Park Soccer Fields. All organizations were acknowledged with a brief summary of their goals and accomplishment. In this photo – members of the Calahoo Golden Agers – Lucie Roy Photo

Newsies played to near-sell-out crowds over the May long weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photos
Chickadee in a budding elm tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

 

 

