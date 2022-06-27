ACFA’s St. Jean Baptiste Day event was great fun

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta régionale Centralta hosted a St-Jean Baptiste Day celebration at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre grounds on Friday, June 24.

The four-hour event, put on entirely by volunteers, was a family-friendly activity open to all.

Activities included giant games, face painting, a petting zoo, music, crafts and a fire truck. The celebrations concluded with a performance by Chantal Marie and l’Onde Sonore.”

Friday’s event was further proof that community events need not be large or long to provide Morinville and area residents with enjoyable activities.

Below is a gallery of photos from Friday’s celebrations.