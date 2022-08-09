Alberta RCMP provide road safety tips for new motorists

by Morinville Online Staff

Each month Alberta RCMP and their traffic partners focus on a different aspect of road safety. August’s educational focus is on new driver safety.

The RCMP say motorists with a learner’s licence or a probationary graduated driver’s licence (GDL) are often still getting comfortable behind the wheel. As such, time spent learning the road rules is critical for developing safe driving habits and behaviours.

“Driving is a complex skill that requires time and practice,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Inspector Chris Romanchych in a media release. “New drivers should understand that with a licence comes a responsibility of following traffic laws and adopting smart driving behaviours. This is not only for their own safety but also the safety of those they are now sharing the road with.”

RCMP offers the following tips for new drivers:

Carpooling? Do not travel with more passengers than seat belts.

Get comfy. Adjust your seat, mirrors, navigation, or hands-free devices before shifting into drive.

Sober driving is safe driving. You must have a blood-alcohol level of zero when driving. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Don’t go solo. Drivers with a learner’s licence must be accompanied by a fully licenced (non-GDL probationary) individual. The individual must be 18 years of age or older and seated beside the driver (Government of Alberta, 2022).

Stay alert. Be aware of your surroundings and practice defensive driving.

Make an itinerary. Before heading out on long trips, be sure to communicate your destination and anticipated arrival time with an adult.

Your ride is your responsibility. Ensure your vehicle is in safe operating condition before hitting the road.

Be distraction-free! Keep your focus where it needs to be – on the road.

More info on the Government of Alberta’s GDL program is available on their website.