Morinville Legion presenting its 1st Memorial Car Show and Shine this Saturday

by Morinville Online staff

The Morinville Legion, located at 10120 101 Avenue, is hosting the first of what it says will be an annual Memorial Car Show and Shine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

This event is open to anyone who would like to show their car, truck or motorcycle, and the public has an opportunity to vote for their favourite vehicle. A silent auction of items donated by Morinville and area businesses will also occur.

The event is a tribute to Corporal Nick Bulger, who was killed in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device (IED) on July 3, 2009.

Morinville Legion sees the event as a great opportunity to bring knowledge and remembrance about those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. But the event also is an opportunity to inform military and RCMP members, veterans and their families about the support and services the Legion can provide.

“The Morinville Legion is rejuvenating our look, creating a new and inviting look inside our building with a grant from the Province,” said Morinville Legion 1st Vice President Michael Adams in a media release Wednesday. “Bringing new and inventive ideas for entertainment like the car show, dinner and hypnotist, lawn chair movie theatre, bingo, meat draws with mega draws and peer support groups for spouses and vets. All the while continuing with our mission of supporting vets, vets’ families and the community.”

Currently, the Morinville Legion has a small membership of approximately 200 members, and all Legion wor and activities are supported by volunteers.

For more information on current and upcoming events, you can follow the Legion at www.facebook.com/MorinvilleLegionbranch176