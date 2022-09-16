Fort Saskatchewan RCMP charge male for sexual interference of a minor

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On September 14, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a 911 call of a frantic female requesting police assistance at a school parking lot on Southpointe Boulevard in Fort Saskatchewan.

The investigation revealed a 12-year-old boy was being sexually assaulted by an unknown male in what was believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. The male suspect fled, but not before the licence plate was obtained from his vehicle.

Niel Jordan Lopez (32), a resident of Sherwood Park, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference. Lopez was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on October 12, 2022.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS) has taken carriage of the investigation, which remains ongoing.