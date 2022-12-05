Our Morinville: Weekend in Photos

The Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon’s Brian Reed (left) and Monty Johnson (right) presented a $400 cheque to students of Morinville Community High School for their HOWL’s Lunch program. HOWL’s Lunch program rewards students for their honour, leadership, team work and spirit. -Submitted Photo

Joe Jacob sent us these photos from the Morinville Legion Branch No. 176’s Annual Children’s Christmas Party.

Saturday night’s moon was waxing gibbous at 80.34% illumination. The next full moon, the cold moon, is on Dec. 7. -Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Grinch made the rounds around town on Sunday and in Legal on Saturday. – Lucie Roy Photos