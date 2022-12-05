Sports Shorts – Sting Wrap Up

Here is a recap of the Sting AA week

U13AA

The U13AA Sting were oh-for-two at home this weekend, falling 7-3 to the PAC Saints on Saturday and 11-1 to the Leduc Roughnecks on Sunday.

The back-to-back losses give the U13AA Sting a 3-12-2 record in the NAMHL’s Rural White Division.

Saturday’s game saw Sting contributions from Zhaine Arcand, Trey Langford, and Tanner Fenske. Sunday’s game’s single goal came from Layne Seguin.

The U13AA Sting faces the Peace River Colts on Saturday and the GPAC Boston Pizza Storm on Sunday. Both games are on the road.

U15AA

The U15AA Sting did not have the week at home they’d liked, falling 5-2 to the St. Albert Bears on Friday and 9-2 to the Lloydminster Blazers on Saturday.

The back-to-back losses give the Sting an 8-8-0 record in the NAMHL’s Rural White Division.

Gavin Richardson and Chevy Painchaud picked up the Sting’s two goals on Friday, and Nathan Morgan earned both of the Sting’s goals on Saturday.

The U15AA Sting plays the Strathcona Warriors on Friday and the St Albert Saints on Sunday. Both games are on the road.

U18AA

The U18AA Sting played one game on the weekend and took down the visiting Fort McMurray Bouchier Jr Oil Barons 8-3.

The Sting led the day 2-0 after one, built to a 4-2 lead after two and doubled that tally in the final frame to take the game 8-3.

During the outing, Kale Meinczinger picked up a pair with Brayden Maio, Ryan Rivard, Kaeden McIver, Luke Carey, William Kinsella, and affiliate Brett Visser picking up single-goal contributions.

The U18AA Sting play two games this weekend, both on the road. They play the Leduc Roughnecks on Saturday and the TRAC Wolverines on Sunday.

Sturgeon Fillies

The Sturgeon Fillies took part in the U15 Summit Hockey Challenge in Banff over the weekend and returned with silver medals from the event.