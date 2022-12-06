Still time to take part in Library’s 24 Days of Christmas

Above: Library Director Isabelle Cramp displays the QR codes available at the Library to access 24 Days of Christmas information.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library has been mixing crafts, recipes and Christmas stories for the second year as a lead-up to Christmas.

The 24 Days to Christmas Countdown, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon, started on Dec. 1 and runs until Christmas Eve on Dec. 24. Each day, the Library’s website features a story video, craft instructions, or a recipe prepared for patrons and their families to enjoy.

“This year is our second year for the 24 Days until Christmas. There are eight crafts, eight recipes to do at home, and eight stories that are being read by some special people,” said Library Director Isabelle Cramp.

Cramp explained that sheets available from the Library have QR codes for each day to take you to the information for that day.

A big part of the program is the Christmas stories, read by local and familiar people. “They are really special stories. They are stories that each person [reading them] has connected with in one way or another, and it’s a pleasure for them to read it, and hopefully, a pleasure for everyone to listen to it,” Cramp said. “Some are funny, and some are just your classics.”

You can find details on each day’s activity at https://www.morinvillelibrary.ca/programs/24days or you can visit the Library for a sheet of QR codes to access the program.