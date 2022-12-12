Jets one for two last week

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets took a solid win and suffered a big loss this past week. The Jets defeated the Leduc Co-Op Riggers 5-3 on the road Friday night and fell 7-1 at home to the St. Albert Merchants.

The win and the loss bring the Jets to a 16-7-1 record this season and a third-place position in the CJHL’s West Division.

Friday night’s road win against the Riggers saw the Jets leading 2-1 after one, only to find themselves trailing 3-2 after another 40 minutes. But the final twenty minutes saw the Jets picking up three even strength while keeping the Riggers off the board.

Sunday night was a different matter entirely.

The Merchants led the Jets 3-1 after one and added another to their tally over the next 20 minutes to make it 4-1. Keeping the Jets scoreless in the final frame, the Merchants added another three to win the day 7-1.

The Jets are away for the last three games this year. On Friday, Dec. 16, they play the Beaumont Chiefs and the Edmonton Mustangs on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Jets’ last game of the calendar year is Wednesday, Dec. 21, against the Beverly Warriors.

The Jets do not return to home ice until Sunday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. when they play the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks.