Morinville Kings defeat Westlock Warriors

by Stephen Dafoe

In their first win in four games, the Morinville Senior AA Kings defeated the Westlock Warriors 7-3 on Saturday night. The win brings the Kings’ record to 6-4-0 this season and fourth place in the North Central Hockey League standings.

The Kings started the first 20 minutes strong, leading the Warriors 4-1 at the end of the frame.

Although the Warriors added two to their tally in the middle frame, the Kings still led the night 5-3 after two.

Like the first period, the final period belonged to the Kings who kept Westlock scoreless while adding two to their total to take the day 7-3.

Kruise Reddick, Thomas Carr, and Zachary Carr took first, second and third stars of the game, respectively.

The Kings are on the road this weekend to play Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday, Dec. 17 8:15 p.m. The Kings will return home after the holiday break to play Camrose on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.