Jets defeat Regals in eighth straight win

by Stephen Dafoe

In their second-last game of the 2022-2023 Capital Junior Hockey League regular season, the Jets took their eighth straight win, defeating the visiting Spruce Grove Regals 12-3.

Tuesday night’s home game started with the Jets trailing the Regals 2-1, but the middle frame saw the Regals scoreless while the Jets piled on six goals across 20 minutes to lead the game 7-2. Although the Regals would score once in the final 20 minutes, it was too little to counter the Jets five for a 12-3 victory.

Ethan Dechamplain and Blake Sydlowski were the big scorers for the Jets Tuesday night, earning four goals apiece.

The Jets currently sit in second place in the West Division with 55 points and one game left in their season, They are guaranteed a playoff spot.

The final game of the regular season for the Jets is Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. when they will play the Edmonton Royals at home.